Nevada treasurer announces return of $28.5 million in unclaimed property

Treasurer Zach Conine says his office returned more than $28.5 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans since the start of the pandemic.

When the pandemic started in March, he said his office worked with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation to develop a program to connect individuals who filed for unemployment benefits with their unclaimed property.

Conine said the program will continue to connect people on unemployment with their property and money.

DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said that department is also proud to partner with the Treasurer to help get money to those currently out of work to help them pay their bills.

Conine said the total $28,504,481 approved through 29,592 claims is the highest amount of money and largest number of claims ever returned during a 30-week period.