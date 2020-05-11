Nevada treasurer offers college savings contest

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine has announced the “Your College Future Contest,” giving families the chance to win a $529 college savings account by sharing their college and career goals.

“We want to hear from students on their future plans and encourage them to be creative in sharing, be it drawing, writing, acting or any other safe means, on social media for a chance to win,” he said.

Nevada residents can enter for a chance to win $529 funded by the state treasurer’s office Upromise 529 plan.

Conine said one winner will be selected each week during the 20-week campaign and the $529 will be deposited directly into a Upromise College Savings Account on their behalf.

Students enter by visiting any of the treasurer’s office social media accounts: Instagram @NevadaStateTreasurer, twitter @NVTreasurer or facebook @NevadaStateTreasurer.