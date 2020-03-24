Nevada treasurer says most homeowners protected from foreclosure, eviction

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine says actions at the federal level have now protected some 85 percent of homeowners from the threat of foreclosure or eviction during the virus pandemic.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development has joined the Federal Housing Finance Agency in declaring that they along with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will suspend all foreclosure actions and evictions for the next 60 days.

He said those decisions, “will give homeowners the peace of mind that no matter what happens with their economic situation over the next two months, they can stay in their homes.”

He said he is also hopeful that landlords will use this to give their tenants flexibility to delay rent payments if they are furloughed or laid off because of the virus emergency.

He said homeowners can contact their lenders directly to find out how their mortgages will be impacted.