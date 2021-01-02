Nevada treasurer warns about unclaimed property scam

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine is warning Nevadans to ignore and delete any text messages from unknown sources claiming the treasurer’s office is holding their unclaimed property.

The messages contain a link encouraging the recipient to share personal information in order to claim their property.

“Our unclaimed property division does not utilize text messaging as a means of contacting individuals,” said Conine. “Be vigilant and do not share personal information via the Internet or through text unless you know the identity of the recipient.”

He said Nevadans should visit the treasure’s website at http://www.nevadatreasurer.gov/Unclaimed_Property/Search_UP/ to search for property that might belong to them.

The office is the custodian of some $900 million in unclaimed property, holding it for safekeeping until the rightful owners can be found. In 2020, the office returned $46 million to claimants.