Nevada U.S. attorney team preparing to handle election complaints

Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Nevada’s U.S. Attorney’s office is preparing for its part in dealing with election complaints.

U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich said his assistant Jamie Michelson will lead the effort, handling complaints of election fraud and voter rights.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” he said.

In addition, he said they will be handling any complaints about people interrupting or attempting to intimidate voters at polling places. That includes questioning or challenging them or by photographing or videotaping them under the pretext of trying to uncover illegal voting.

He said Mickelson will be on duty while the polls are open and she can be reached by the public at 702-388-6336.

The FBI field office can be reached at 702-385-1281 and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/