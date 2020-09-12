Nevada unemployment claims continue to fall

Initial claims for unemployment benefits and continuing claims continued to fall this past week.

The 7,951 initial claims is the lowest number since March 14 before the pandemic closures hit Nevada and 216,187 continuing claims is a decline of 5,412 from the previous week, the fewest number since April 11.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that provides benefits to the self-employed and gig workers saw 9,832 initial claims, down 579 from the previous week, the lowest number of new claims since the start of the program. There are 99,397 people claiming PUA benefits.

Carson City reported 92 initial claims and Douglas County 70. Churchill County reported just 34 new claims while Lyon had 85.

Washoe had 818 initial claims and Clark 7,290.