Nevada unemployment numbers continue to improve but slowly

August saw another 6,500 Nevadans get back to work, but the jobless rate is still double-digit at 13.2 percent.

Total employment in the state finished the month at 1.29 million, 133,600 below what it was in August 2019.

In addition, the number of unemployed Nevadans seeking benefits decreased by 17,103 in August.

“Nevada added jobs for the fourth straight month in August,” said Dave Schmidt, chief economist for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

“The challenges posed by the pandemic continue to weigh on the labor market and the response to COVID-19 by businesses and the public continues to evolve,” he said.

While the situation continues to improve, Schmidt said the state still has a long road ahead to full recovery.

The unemployment rate decreased a full percent in August. DETR officials say there are 197,770 people out of work. A total of 49,595 people filed initial claims for benefits during the month.