Nevada virus task force says significant number of masks, gloves, etc., are here

Jim Murren, head of the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, Thursday announced they were making significant progress in getting the personal protective equipment needed to deal with the virus pandemic.

He said in a statement that, so far, 241,000 N95 respirator masks for health care workers, 1 million pair of gloves, 2,000 surgical gowns, 700,000 surgical masks and 100 gallons of sanitizer have been delivered.

He said by pursuing global leads, he expects the task force will receive an additional 750,000 N95 respirator masks, 400,000 pair of gloves and 261,000 surgical gowns in the next 10 days.

He said the task force will release a list of the donors who made this possible in the near future.

“We could not have made this incredible progress without the necessary funds to purchase these supplies,” Murren said.