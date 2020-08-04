Nevada voter rolls grow by 25,133 in July

The number of active registered voters increased by 25,133 in July and the largest number of them listed themselves as nonpartisan.

Nonpartisans added 10,992, raising the total number of voters in that category to 378,338.

Democrats have by far the most active registered voters in Nevada. The total of 630,291 includes 5,718 added in July.

Republicans trail Democrats by nearly 100,000 at 536,688. But they gained a bit in July, adding 6,580 voters.

The next largest group of voters is Independent American Party members at 72,061.

There are now 1,645,590 active voters in the state. In addition, there are more than 260,000 voters listed as inactive but those people can once again vote in the upcoming election if they contact their county clerk and cure whatever issue caused them to be removed from the active roll.