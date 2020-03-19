Nevada waives some rules for jobless benefits

Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued an order waiving the seven-day waiting period before unemployment benefits start along with the requirement that those receiving checks look for suitable work.

He instructed the head of the Employment Security Division that suitable work is not currently available for those people temporarily laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This important step ensures that thousands of Nevadans will receive their benefits as quickly as possible,” he said, adding the measures are common-sense in light of the situation.

DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said the action gives employment security more flexibility in processing claims and help those filing for unemployment benefits not having to risk their health during this state of emergency.