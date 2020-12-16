Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers improve, but not a trend yet

Nevada’s coronavirus numbers are beginning to show some improvement but it’s too soon to claim the state has reached a plateau.

The positivity rate has declined a bit in each of the past eight days but, at 20.7 percent, is still more than double the 8 percent threshold for elevated risk of transmission, and positivity is double digit in every county except Eureka and Storey.

Likewise, the daily average for new cases has declined over the past couple of weeks but the state is still averaging more than 2,000 a day.

Nevada has identified a total of 194,098 cases of the virus since March and recorded 2,653 deaths. As of Wednesday morning, 39 of those deaths were in Carson City, 29 in Churchill, 10 in Douglas and 28 in Lyon County.

The vast majority of deaths are in Clark County — 2,080. Washoe County has reported 378 deaths.

A total of 2,008 people are hospitalized with the disease.

Clark and Washoe received their first batches of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. The vaccines went out to rural counties Tuesday.

But Task Force Director Caleb Cage said it will take time before the numbers show the impact of the vaccines. He and deputy health division administrator Julia Peek cautioned that now is not the time for people to let down their guard, that masks and other precautions are still a necessity to curb the spread of the disease.

While Moderna’s vaccine is expected to receive approval on Friday, it will still be a couple of months before significant numbers of the general public get the shots.

Until then, frontline healthcare workers are first in line followed by residents and staff at long term care facilities then other essential workers and finally the general public.