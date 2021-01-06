New Churchill County commissioners take oaths

Two new Churchill County commissioners took their oaths Monday and joined chairman Pete Olsen on the three-member board.

Doctors Greg Koenig and Justin Heath were the first elected officials to take their oaths. Koenig, a Republican, defeated his Democratic opponent Kelli Kelly in the general election, while Heath defeated incumbent Bus Scharmann in the Republican primary in June.

Others receiving their oaths were Judge Thomas Stockard, 10th District Court; Gregg Malkovich and Kathryn Whitaker, Churchill County School Board; Marion Jonte, Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Weed Abatement Board; Bill Washburn and Morena Heser, Lahontan Conservation District Board; and Sharron Harper, Stillwater Conservation District Board.

Olsen will remain as commission chairman, and Koenig is vice chairman. Commissioners also reviewed their involvements with the other boards including CC Communications and the Highway Board.

Commissioners then rolled up their sleeves for the first meeting of the year.

• They awarded a contract to Clint Jensen Construction for $1,298, 600 to erect the new community building at the fairgrounds.

• Commissioners acknowledged receipt of a lands bill proposal drawn up the Elko County Commission. The commission, though, said they had concerns and felt more research was needed. Churchill County, along with seven other counties, have separate lands bills which have been sent to Congressman Mark Amodei. The commissioners decided not to join the Elko County lands bill letter.

• Commissioners took the first step to have the city of Fallon annex a portion of Maine Street so utilities may be hooked up to the new Communications main office.

• Authorized the clerk/treasurer to sell property held in trust because of unpaid taxes, directing publication of the Notice of the Tax Sale as provided in statutes and other matters properly relating thereto.

• Adopted special leave policies for Churchill County Employees impacted by COVID-19.

• Approved extra duty pay of $1,500 per month for Carol Lloyd to cover the duties of museum director on an interim basis. Dan Ingram, who was museum director, died unexpectedly in December.

• Adopted a new mileage rate of 56 cents per mile.

• County Manager Jim Barbee gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic numbers for Churchill County since statistic gathering began in March: 1,458 positive results; 165 currently active; 1,254 currently recovering; 11 positive patients at the hospital; 39 deaths; and 17,516 tests.