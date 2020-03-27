New coronavirus case in Douglas County; area total now 9

Carson City Health and Human Services on Friday reporting one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region which is Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties.

This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to nine.

Friday’s new case was a female Douglas County resident in her 70s with recent travel history. She is self-isolating in her home.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

The case count for each county is:

Carson City: 4

Douglas County: 4

Lyon County: 1

Storey County: 0

According to the Nevada Health Response Dashboard, statewide numbers show:

535 cases, 10 deaths

6,696 tests have been conducted

6,161 tests have come back negative

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week. Monday-Friday it is staffed 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789. Call the hotline for questions about COVID-19.

If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. If they are unable to assist you, contact the call center for screening. At this time, only the individuals who meet the criteria determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be tested.

The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.