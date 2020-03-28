New COVID-19 cases reported in Carson City and Douglas; area total 11

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to 11.

The two cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with recent travel history

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with recent travel history

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 5 5 0 0 Douglas County 5 5 0 0 Lyon County 1 1 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 11 11 0 0

According to the Nevada Health Response Dashboard, statewide number show:

621 Cases, 10 Deaths

8,522 tests have been conducted

7,901 tests have come back negative

All cases are self-isolating and are in stable condition. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week. Monday thru Friday it is staffed 8am-5pm; Saturday and Sunday 8am-4:30pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.