New COVID-19 case in Douglas; community test results negative so far

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 111, with 72 recoveries and one death, 38 cases remain active.

The new case is a male Douglas County resident in his 70s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 51 17 33 1 3 Douglas County 23 4 19 0 Lyon County 37 17 20 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 111 38 72 1

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 927 400 0 400

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.