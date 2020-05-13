New COVID-19 case in Lyon County and 2 recoveries on Wednesday

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case and two recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 128, with 86 recoveries and two deaths, 40 cases remain active.

The new case is a male Lyon County resident in his 60s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 58 13 43 2 3 Douglas County 24 4 20 0 Lyon County 46 23 23 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 128 40 86 2

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,798 1,379 1 1,378

The lab is experiencing a high volume of tests. Results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations are taking longer than expected. CCHHS will contact those tested by phone when their results are available.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.