New COVID-19 case in Lyon County and 2 recoveries on Wednesday | NevadaAppeal.com
Carson City Health and Human Services

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case and two recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 128, with 86 recoveries and two deaths, 40 cases remain active.

The new case is a male Lyon County resident in his 60s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeathsHospitalized
Carson City58134323
Douglas County244200
Lyon County4623230
Storey County0000
TOTAL12840862

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms
Individuals TestedNumber of Results ReceivedPositive ResultsNegative Results
1,7981,37911,378

The lab is experiencing a high volume of tests. Results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations are taking longer than expected. CCHHS will contact those tested by phone when their results are available. 

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789. 

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Carson City
