New COVID-19 case in Lyon County; four recoveries

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 110, with 69 recoveries and one death, 40 cases remain active.

The new case is a female Lyon County resident in her 20s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 51 20 30 1 3 Douglas County 22 3 19 0 Lyon County 37 18 19 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 110 40 69 1

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms

Our community-based testing for those without symptoms continued Thursday with almost 400 people being tested in Lyon County. On Tuesday, 417 were tested at the Carson City sites. CCHHS has received 200 of the 417 results and they are negative for COVID-19.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.