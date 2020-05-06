New COVID-19 case in Lyon County; number of hospitalized down to 3 | NevadaAppeal.com
New COVID-19 case in Lyon County; number of hospitalized down to 3

Carson City Health and Human Services

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case and two additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 109, with 65 recoveries and one death, 43 cases remain active.

The new case is a female Lyon County resident in her 20s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeathsHospitalized
Carson City51203013
Douglas County223190
Lyon County3620160
Storey County0000
TOTAL10943651

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

