New COVID-19 case is Carson City resident in her 40s

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 144, with 92 recoveries and two deaths, 50 cases remain active.

The new case is a female Carson City resident in her 40s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 71 25 44 2 3 Douglas County 25 4 21 0 Lyon County 47 20 27 0 Storey County 1 1 0 0 TOTAL 144 50 92 2

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,798 1,699 1 1,698

The lab is experiencing a high volume of tests. Results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations are taking longer than expected. CCHHS will contact those tested by phone when their results are available.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.