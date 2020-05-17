New COVID-19 case is Carson City resident in her 40s | NevadaAppeal.com
YOUR AD HERE »

New COVID-19 case is Carson City resident in her 40s

News |

Carson City Health and Human Resources

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 144, with 92 recoveries and two deaths, 50 cases remain active.

The new case is a female Carson City resident in her 40s.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeathsHospitalized
Carson City71254423
Douglas County254210
Lyon County4720270
Storey County1100
TOTAL14450922

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms
Individuals TestedNumber of Results ReceivedPositive ResultsNegative Results
1,7981,69911,698

The lab is experiencing a high volume of tests. Results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations are taking longer than expected. CCHHS will contact those tested by phone when their results are available. 

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789. 

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Carson City
See more