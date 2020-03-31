New COVID-19 case reported in Douglas County

Carson City Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to 12.

The new case is a female Douglas County resident in her 50s. She is self-isolating in her home.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 5 5 0 0 Douglas County 6 6 0 0 Lyon County 1 1 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 12 12 0 0

According to the Nevada Health Response Dashboard, statewide number show:

1,113 Cases, 17 Deaths

11,794 tests have been conducted

10,068 tests have come back negative

CCHHS is working with State and Federal partners to increase the availability of COVID-19 test kits. CCHHS is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and currently are only testing those who are the highest risk of having COVID-19 and spreading COVID-19. For information about the testing criteria visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/hcp/clinical-criteria.html.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8am-5pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.