New COVID-19 case reported in Carson City on Monday; first hospitalization also reported

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center on Monday reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 43, with 11 recoveries, 32 cases remain active.

The new case is a male Carson City resident in his 60s. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 23 17 6 0 Douglas County 10 6 4 0 Lyon County 10 9 1 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 43 32 11 0

There is one Quad-County resident that is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

CCHHS reminds everyone to continue staying home for the Quad-County region. COVID-19 is spreading through our communities and staying home will help flatten the curve.

If you are going out for essential errands, please practice social distancing, stand 6-feet apart from others, wear a protective facemask, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your face.

If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed, please follow the directions of CCHHS and stay home – you are not permitted to leave your house for essential errands. Help us flatten the curve, stay home for the Quad-County region.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.