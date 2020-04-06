New COVID-19 case reported in Carson City

Carson City Health and Human Services on Monday reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the number of active cases in the Quad-County region to 19 with two recoveries.

The new case is a female Carson City resident in her 20s. She is self-isolating at home and is in a stable condition. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 11 10 1 0 Douglas County 7 6 1 0 Lyon County 3 3 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 21 19 2 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.