New COVID-19 cases in Carson City and Lyon County on Sunday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region.

This brings the total number of cases to 169, with 122 recoveries and four deaths, 43 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s

A male Carson City resident in his 50s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 86 28 54 4 5 Douglas County 27 3 24 0 Lyon County 55 12 43 0 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 169 43 122 4

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.