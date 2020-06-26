New COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties Friday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new positive cases and 16 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 319, with 230 recoveries and seven deaths, 82 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with a travel history to Texas.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with a travel history to Texas.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 147 38 104 5 6 Douglas County 62 23 39 0 Lyon County 108 20 86 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 319 82 230 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.