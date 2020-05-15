New COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County; 3 recoveries

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported three new positive cases and three recoveries ofCOVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 137, with 90 recoveries and two deaths, 45 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 20s

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 20s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 65 19 44 2 3 Douglas County 24 4 20 0 Lyon County 47 21 26 0 Storey County 1 1 0 0 TOTAL 137 45 90 2

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,798 1,699 1 1,698

The lab is experiencing a high volume of tests. Results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations are taking longer than expected. CCHHS will contact those tested by phone when their results are available.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.