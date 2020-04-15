New COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County; 4-county total now 51

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported Wednesday two new positive cases and one recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 51, with 12 recoveries, 39 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 26 19 7 0 Douglas County 13 9 4 0 Lyon County 12 11 1 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 51 39 12 0

There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

COVID-19 is spreading through our communities. Help flatten the curve by staying home and practicing social distancing. If you are going out for essential errands, please stand 6-feet apart from others, wear a protective face covering, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your face.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.