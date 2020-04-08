New COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas; Lyon has first recovery | NevadaAppeal.com

New COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas; Lyon has first recovery

News | April 8, 2020

Carson City Health and Human Services

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region as well as the first recovery in Lyon County. This brings the total number of cases to 27, with nine recoveries, 18 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

  • A male Carson City resident in his 30s
  • A female Douglas County resident in her 30s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeaths
Carson City141040
Douglas County9540
Lyon County4310
Storey County0000
TOTAL271890

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Carson City
