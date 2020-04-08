New COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas; Lyon has first recovery

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region as well as the first recovery in Lyon County. This brings the total number of cases to 27, with nine recoveries, 18 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 14 10 4 0 Douglas County 9 5 4 0 Lyon County 4 3 1 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 27 18 9 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.