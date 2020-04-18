New COVID-19 cases in Douglas and Lyon, 2 recoveries

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported Saturday two new positive cases and two recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 59, with 15 recoveries, 44 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 28 21 7 0 Douglas County 15 10 5 0 Lyon County 16 13 3 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 59 44 15 0

There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.