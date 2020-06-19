New COVID-19 cases in Douglas and Lyon counties, one recovery

Carson City Health and Human Services reported three new positive cases and one additional recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 274, with 198 recoveries and seven deaths, 69 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 126 30 91 5 5 Douglas County 49 14 35 0 Lyon County 98 25 71 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 274 69 198 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.