New COVID-19 cases in Lyon and Douglas; six recoveries reported

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) is reporting two new positive cases and six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 63, with 24 recoveries, 39 cases remain active on April 21.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s

A female Douglas County resident in her 40’s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 28 15 13 0 Douglas County 16 10 6 0 Lyon County 19 14 5 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 63 39 24 0

There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.