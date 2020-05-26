New COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas and Lyon counties; hospitalizations down 1

Carson City Health and Human Services reported two new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 176, with 128 recoveries and four deaths, 44 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 90 28 58 4 4 Douglas County 29 4 25 0 Lyon County 56 12 44 0 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 176 44 128 4

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.