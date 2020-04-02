New COVID case in Carson City, first recovery in area announced | NevadaAppeal.com

New COVID case in Carson City, first recovery in area announced

News | April 2, 2020

Carson City Health and Human Services

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is announcing the first recovered case in Carson City with one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to 16 with one recovery.

The new case is a male Carson City resident in his 80s. The case is self-isolating in his home and is in a stable condition. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeaths
Carson City9810
Douglas County6600
Lyon County2200
Storey County0000
TOTAL171610

Due to the possibility of number discrepancies, CCHHS will no longer report statewide numbers. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

