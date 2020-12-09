New COVID cases top 3,000 in Nevada, positivity rate 22.3 percent

Nevada reported 3,053 new cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday and has now logged 176,334 cases of the disease.

That is significantly higher than the 14-day average of new cases — 1,872.

In addition, the positivity rate is now at 22.3 percent, nearly three times the 8 percent maximum before an area is flagged as at risk for high transmission rates. Every county in the state is reporting double-digit positivity rates except Eureka and Storey, the only two counties not flagged for risk of transmission.

The state’s hospitalization rate posted a modest increase, fueled by cases in the south.

In the north, the hospitalization rate has leveled off over the past few days. COVID Task Force Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Health Division Administrator Julia Peek said that is encouraging but that it’s still to early to determine whether that decline will continue.

The state is also rolling out new tools to notify people with the COVID Trace app on their phones faster that they may have been exposed to some one with the virus. At this point, they said more than 132,000 people have downloaded the app.

As of Wednesday morning, 2,384 people have died in Nevada because of the virus.

Carson City has reported a total of 28 deaths in its 3,319 cases. Churchill is at 22 deaths in 1,044 cases and Douglas seven deaths in 1,406 cases. Lyon County has reported 1,632 cases of the virus and 22 deaths.