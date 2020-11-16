New COVID phone number for Carson, Douglas, Lyon, Storey counties

Carson City Health and Human Services is announcing a new phone number for the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, the phone number will be (775) 434-1988. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The change is required to handle the volume of calls regarding questions about COVID and the number of people interested in being tested.

CCHHS will continue to offer testing to Quad County residents with and without symptoms. Drive-through COVID-19 testing events are for Quad-County residents only, all others will be turned away. Residents can call the Quad-County COVID-19 hotline at (775) 434-1988 to be assessed for testing. All COVID testing offered through Carson City Health and Human Services is free.

For information and updates on COVID-19 in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties, visit gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.