New director named for Nevada Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Heather Korbulic interim director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Korbulic, who has been executive director of the Silver State Health Exchange the past four years, replaces Tiffany Tyler-Garner.

“Heather will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in coordinating project management and strategic problem-solving to the department,” said Sisolak. “I am confident that Heather’s dynamic leadership will help strengthen our workforce-driven employment agency and increase the state’s ability to assist Nevadans during this unprecedented time.”

He said she will continue in an advisory role for the health exchange.

Before moving to the exchange, Korbulic was the state’s Long Term Care Ombudsman at the Aging and Disability Services Division for eight years.