New IPA, breakfast, GM at The Union

The Union Carson ushered in the new year in Carson City with a bang, including a new IPA in the brew tanks, new winter hours and a host of new specials on the menu including breakfast, all overseen by a new general manager, Philip Davis.

Davis succeeds former GM Nick Meyer, who has been promoted to director of operations for Reno Local Food Group, The Union's parent company owned by chef Mark Estee, of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and chez louie in the Nevada Museum of Art.

Davis, who met Estee in 2014 as the general manager at Campo in Mammoth, Calif., said he's happy and excited to join the Carson City team.

"We have received such a warm welcome from the people of Carson City," he said. "We have a great staff at The Union, we source our food locally and serve local beer and spirits. It's what keeps people coming back."

Davis said The Union's first batch of beer is set to come out of the tanks in the coming weeks.

"It's an unfiltered IPA with mosaic hops and a 7 percent alcohol by volume, or ABV, called Happy Days IPA," he said.

The Union recently introduced a full breakfast menu served in the coffee shop from 7 to 11 a.m. seven days a week, including omelets and The Union's special Bootmill Sandwich, a brioche and egg sandwich with bacon or sausage.

In addition to the new breakfast menu, Davis said the restaurant is offering weekly specials, including Two for Tuesday pizza and pasta specials, Thursday Flight Night featuring $9 beer flights and The Union's signature burgers offered as sliders, and Kids Eat Free Sundays.

"Mark Estee has created a local culture in all of our restaurants where the food is locally sourced, our team members are locals and we're all excited to come to work," he said. "It's important to have a good life, have fun at work and know your customers."

For information about The Union, visit http://www.theunioncarson.com.