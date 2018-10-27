New laser technology changes dental experience for kids

Imagine a child's dental visit with no anesthesia, no needles, reduced drilling, less noise. That scenario is now possible at Carson City Pediatric Dentistry with the addition of the Solea laser by Convergent, a new dental laser that's changing the way dental visits are perceived for a new generation of pediatric patients.

Affectionately named 'R2Clean2' by a patient during a Facebook naming contest, the laser allows for procedures that are virtually free of needles and the sound of the drill. Quick, easy and done in a single visit, the Solea laser enables patients to continue their day with no down time.

"We know that going to the dentist can often be a scary experience for children. There are shots, drills, and other tools that can create anxiety and fear that stays with a patient for life. The Solea laser is changing what it means to go to the dentist. This solution is a way to keep teeth in top condition without causing the usual dread and anxiety kids face," said Kevin Olson, DMD, co-owner of Carson City Pediatric Dentistry. "In fact, nearly every patient skips anesthesia because they just don't need it. The laser is our way of keeping you and your child happy during your visit to our office."

The Solea dental laser replaces the dental drill in the majority of procedures at Carson City Pediatric Dentistry and is the first CO2 dental laser system cleared by the FDA for hard and soft tissue procedures. Developed by Convergent Dental based on research conducted at the University of California School of Dentistry, it offers a unique wavelength guided by sophisticated computers to deliver virtually painless dental procedures for both teeth and gums from simple cavities to complex surgeries.

"Using the Solea laser, the majority of hard and soft tissue procedures in our office can now be done with virtually no anesthesia and soft tissue procedures are done with virtually no bleeding," Jeremy John, DMD, and co-owner of Carson City Pediatric Dentistry said. "Blood-free and anesthesia-free procedures represent a major leap forward in dentistry, as we are able to execute multi-quadrant dentistry, fillings on the fly and soft tissue procedures in a single appointment."

Patients are now able to receive their needed care in a fraction of the time, John said. Typically, when patients have anesthesia, they leave the office with that numb feeling in their mouth. The laser eliminates that feeling so patients are able to go back home or to school without any numb sensation following their appointment.

Recommended Stories For You

"This technology is truly changing what it means to go to the dentist," Olson said. "Because more than anything, we love to see our patients smile."