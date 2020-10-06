New officers with Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department

Both the city of Fallon and Churchill County swore in officers with the Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department.

The city council poses with the officers. From left are council members Karla Kent and James Richardson, Third Assistant Chief Eric Blakey, Second Assistant Chief Tony Myers, First Assistant Chief Randy Sharp, Chief Jared Dooley, Councilwoman Kelly Frost and Mayor Ken Tedford. Churchill County Commission Chairman Pete Olsen swears in, from left, Dooley, Sharp, Meyers and Blakely. Both the city and county said they are proud of the hard work and dedication of all of the department’s volunteers. The fire department maintains an ISO 1 rating.