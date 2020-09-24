New Reno DMV office to open in November

The new DMV office in south Reno.

Courtesy

RENO — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles plans to open its new office in south Reno on Nov. 2.

The office, 9155 Double Diamond Parkway, has three kiosks outside to help expedite the customers’ experience, including the first drive-through kiosk in the nation. Other features include:

• 42,000 square feet of space with a stadium-style TV screen in the lobby

• A stand-alone emissions/commercial driver license (CDL) facility

• 550 total parking spots, compared to 120 at the old facility

• 53 customer service windows, up from 36 in the old building

The new building took 15 months to build on a construction budget of approximately $50 million. Planning and design began in 2011 and was re-visited in 2018.

The new building replaces the existing DMV office, 305 Galletti Way, which will be closed permanently Oct. 24.

During the office move, there will be no general DMV services available in Reno from Oct. 26-30.

The CDL and Motor Carrier offices at 810 Greg St. in Sparks will close permanently on Oct. 16. CDL, Motor Carrier and the Emissions Lab will open at the new location on Oct. 19. These services are housed in a separate building on the property with an address of 890 Trademark Drive.

The DMV is asking all customers to complete their transactions online at dmvnv.com if possible, as appointments will continue to be required for in-person visits.