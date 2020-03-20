New round of snow, rain and wind set for Carson City

This weekend will be a good chance to get outside — WHILE observing social distancing guidelines, of course — but the beginning of the work week will bring the beginning of another storm system, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be clear with highs in the mid 50s before snow in the mountains, a mix at lower elevations and strong winds moves in late Sunday.

Snow and rain will continue through Wednesday at least, the NWS said, with snow levels Monday night falling to the Eagle Valley floor.

A brief break in the weather is expected this weekend. However, things turn active once again for the first half of next week as another round of mountain snow, valley rain/snow, and gusty winds return as a series of storms arrives. Impacts to Sierra passes are expected. pic.twitter.com/xDlJsJ9M0M — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 19, 2020

The NWS forecast for Carson City

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain after 11 p.m. Snow level 6,700 feet lowering to 6,000 feet after midnight . Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A chance of rain. Snow level 5,500 feet rising to 6,100 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Monday night: A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6,100 feet lowering to 4,700 feet after midnight . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.