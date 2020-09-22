New Senate and Assembly fiscal analysts named to replace retirees

Wayne Thorley, currently elections deputy to the Secretary of State, has been named Senate Fiscal Analyst and Principal Deputy Fiscal Analyst Sarah Coffman has been named Assembly Fiscal Analyst.

Thorley will replace retiring Senate Analyst Mark Krmpotic. Coffman will replace retiring Assembly analyst Cindy Jones. But LCB Director Brenda Erdoes said she is hoping Krmpotic will stay on through November to help smooth the transition and transfer knowledge ahead of the 2021 Legislature. Thorley, she said, will begin after giving his current boss two weeks notice so there will be significant overlap with the new analysts.

Coffman has been with the LCB Fiscal Division since 2005 when she was hired as a budget analyst. In her current position, she has assisted in mentoring staff and developing the five major bills that make up the state budget as well as acting as lead staff to the Assembly Ways and Means Committee since 2015. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Thorley started as a research analyst with LCB in 2008 and moved to the fiscal division as an analyst in 2010. In 2015, he joined the secretary of state’s office as deputy for operations. In October of that year, he was named deputy secretary for elections. He holds a bachelor’s in business administration.