New unemployment claims drop in Nevada; continuing claims rise

New claims for unemployment benefits fell by more than 20,000 in the week ended April 11.

The total 58,641 initial claims as the lowest weekly total since Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered most businesses in the state shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Right after the shutdown, there were more than 91,000 initial claims filed by furloughed or laid off workers.

But a spokesman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said that is still six times more than the state’s previous all time highs.

Through the end of last week, there have now been 330,174 initial claims for benefits.

As initial claims drop, however, DETR officials say continuing claims — those already seeing benefits and still out of work — are increasing. That number hit 189,007 last week, 57,886 more than the week before.

The spokesman said a similar pattern is occurring at the federal level as well. Initial claims reported by the U.S. Department of labor fell 1.37 million last week to 5.245 million.

Continued claims are expected to continue increasing at both the state and federal level.