NHP investigates crash that killed Churchill County Middle School student

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning crash that killed a Churchill County Middle School student shortly before noon.

The NHP said a teal GMC was heading westbound, but for some unknown reason, the driver veered into the eastbound lane and then onto the shoulder, where the truck hit the student on Rice Road just before the intersection with Carson River Road.

The NHP and its Major Accident Investigations Team responded to conduct the traffic investigation, and the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office conducted the coroner investigation.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene. The NHP said the student was waiting for a school bus.

The NHP preliminary report said the driver remained on the scene. Because the student is a juvenile, the NHP will not release a name.

The Churchill County School District said the student attended the PM session. CCSD also said no school district vehicle was involved.

“We are profoundly saddened for the family involved in the accident and extend our deepest condolences,” the school district said in a statement.

The NHP said witnesses can email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us with information on the crash.