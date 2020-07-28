NHS to livestream Adopt a Duck from Reno shelter

The Nevada Humane Society will be livestreaming its Duck Race event from its Reno shelter this year at noon Aug. 29.

To determine this year’s raffle prize winners, the NHS’ own shelter pets will compete in fun games and contests including:

The Duck Plunge: NHS’ shelter dogs will dive into its play pool filled with ducks to pick their favorite to determine our raffle prize winners

Pie Eating Contest: Shelter pups will compete against top duck sellers for this one

Kitten Races

Obstacle Course Contest

And more.

It is only $5 to purchase a duck, and each duck purchased gets supporters one step closer to winning a prize, including a new car or $10,000 generously donated by Carson City Toyota. Additional prize packages are listed on the Duck Race website at http://www.duckrace.com/reno.

Due to the pandemic, Nevada Humane Society donations are down and the Duck Race is its primary fundraising event this year. The Duck Race provides Nevada Humane Society with much-needed funding that ensures it can continue its lifesaving work to care and provide homes for Northern Nevada pets in need. NHS is excited to have come up with a safe and fun way to hold this beloved community event during this challenging time.

NHS thanks the community for its continued support for the organization and its annual Duck Race event.

Rubber ducks can be purchased:

Online at http://www.duckrace.com/reno

In person at local businesses helping to promote the Duck Race, a list of these Plucky Partner businesses can be found on the Duck Race website

Via phone at 775-856-2000, ext. 335

Winners will be announced via the livestreamed event at noon Aug. 29. Tune in for the fun.

Sponsors include Dick Campagni’s Carson City Toyota, Sam’s Club and KOLO News 8, as well as the many duck partners and volunteers.