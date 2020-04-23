NIAA officially cancels remaining spring sports contests

The NIAA voted to officially cancel the remaining regular season and postseason spring sports contests at its Board of Control meeting Thursday.

The decision came after Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that schools would remain closed to in-person schooling through the rest of the academic year.

“In accordance with the closure of schools for the remainder of the school year to in- person instruction, and in the interest of helping to preserve the health and safety of all Nevadans, NIAA member schools through their representatives on the Board of Control have cancelled all remaining regular season contests and postseason tournament,” read a statement released by the NIAA, following its decision.

The NIAA Board of Control adopted the decision to cancel remaining contests unanimously.

The statement went on to say, “It is understood that this is a tremendous disappointment for everyone connected in any way to education-based athletics. The passion associated with the programs and competition are what make it an effective tool in accomplishing the mission of our member schools.”

#BeTheLight campaign

Over the past week Carson, Douglas and Dayton High Schools all have made efforts to show their support of their students, faculty and community by turning field lights on.

The #BeTheLight campaign extended across the nation as high schools all across the United States turned on their stadium lights to show a collective support.