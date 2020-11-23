Nine student winners announced for American Citizen Essay contest

The Carson City School District’s Board of Trustees has announced the essay winners of the 19th annual American Citizen Essay Contest. Courtesy

19th Amendment

The Carson City School District’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce nine student winners of the 19th annual American Citizen Essay contest. Each winner will be recognized at the school board meeting Tuesday and will receive the following cash prizes: first place, $80; second place, $30; and third place, $15.

Grade level winners include the following:

Elementary school level:

First place: Nicholas Budd, fifth grade, Seeliger Elementary School

Second place: Harlee Tatham, fifth grade, Fremont Elementary School

Third place: Suleiman Abdelhady, fifth grade, Seeliger Elementary School

Middle school level:

First place: Nathan Tack, eighth grade, Bethlehem Lutheran School

Second place: Sophia Rotoli, sixth grade, homeschooled

Third place: Zane Woods, eighth grade, St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School

High school level:

First place: Jacob Budd, ninth grade, Carson High School

Second place: Brynn Russell, ninth grade, Carson High School

Third place: Todd Gosselin, ninth grade, Carson High School

Essays were judged within each grade level as they followed adherence to the topic, their quality of writing and their originality of thought. The topic this year was the following:

“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19thAmendment to the United States’ Constitution, discuss the importance of a citizen’s right to vote to Americans and aspiring Americans.”

Any public, charter, private or homeschooled student in Carson City was able to participate in the contest. Essays were no longer than five pages but could be as short as the student desired. The essay also could have been handwritten or typed.

The contest was announced Sept. 14, and completed essays were due Nov. 3. The first page of the essay included the student’s name (first and last), his or her age, grade, telephone number, teacher’s name and school. Included here are the first place winning essays for Elementary, Middle and High School levels.