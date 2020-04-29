No barking for Bark in the Park

Shelly is a gorgeous four-year-old Border collie. She is very shy and really sweet. Shelly loves to walk and is learning to walk on a leash. Her two favorite things in the world are getting petted and treats. If you are looking for a gentle soul to be your housemate, Shelly is your girl. Come out for a walk.

Courtesy

Sadly, CAPS will not host its annual Bark in the Park next month. Unfortunately, the current COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home order have made it impossible to do this event at this time. Hopefully, this pandemic will end soon, and we’ll be able to celebrate in the fall with the Mutt Strut, fabulous booths, contests, and raffles.

Recently, I visited with Norma Klenakis, one of the original “Dirty Dozen” who founded CAPS. It is always humbling to hear her stories about the people who pulled together to form our no-kill shelter. Actually, it is awe inspiring. CAPS has been in Fallon for 33 years. How great is that?

CAPS is a homegrown shelter that relies on volunteers, fundraisers, and donations to keep it going. During the year, we have three major fund raisers: Bark in the Park, CAPS garage sale, and The Murder Mystery. When disaster strikes our team, we have little to fall back on.

We are rescuers of many animals, and the animals are rescuers of many people. It’s a wonderful notion realized. I am a proud pet parent of a CAPS graduate. I’m sure many of you have read Watson’s articles. Watson came to CAPS by way of the pound. Thankfully CAPS took him in, and the rest is history. He’s a great dog and not a bad writer either, although his nails are nailing my keyboard.

Thank you to everyone in the community who helps keep CAPS alive. We have so much to be thankful for. In the spirit of generosity, I am asking our community to please, if you can, give a donation to help us over this rough patch. We appreciate anything you can give.

As I have always said, “Fallon is the small town with a big heart.”

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need free spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. We still have funds from Maddie’s but this is a limited time program. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Everyone to sign up for Chewy pet food delivery. The details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Steve Ranson for highlighting CAPS in his article. A big bark of thanks to you!

Adam Trumble and the Lahontan Valley News for giving CAPS a voice in our community. You are the cat’s meow!

Everyone who made donations using our website and Facebook. Paws applause to you!

All the wonderful folks who adopted the following guests: Trip, Princess, Jade, Sid, Bella, Anna, Tangerine, and Ginger. All tails are wagging for you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

April Pet Holiday: National Pet Parents Week.

You can open an account with Chewy and reference; CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society for details.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. We are in desperate needs of funds at this time. We thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from ­10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.