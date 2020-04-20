No new cases; three recoveries in Quad County area | NevadaAppeal.com
No new cases; three recoveries in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) is reporting three additional recoveries and no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. The total number of cases remains at 61, with 18 recoveries, 43 cases remain active.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeaths
Carson City281990
Douglas County151050
Lyon County181440
Storey County0000
TOTAL6143180

There are four Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

As of April 19,2020, approximately 1,124 COVID-19 tests were performed by all providers in the Quad-County region. COVID-19 collection and testing supplies are now meeting the demands of those needing testing in the Quad-Counties. Carson City Health and Human Services continues to follow the CDC priorities for testing, which are the same testing priorities utilized by all healthcare testing entities within the Quad-County region. 

We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing. 

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

