No new cases; three recoveries in Quad County area

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) is reporting three additional recoveries and no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. The total number of cases remains at 61, with 18 recoveries, 43 cases remain active.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 28 19 9 0 Douglas County 15 10 5 0 Lyon County 18 14 4 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 61 43 18 0

There are four Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

As of April 19,2020, approximately 1,124 COVID-19 tests were performed by all providers in the Quad-County region. COVID-19 collection and testing supplies are now meeting the demands of those needing testing in the Quad-Counties. Carson City Health and Human Services continues to follow the CDC priorities for testing, which are the same testing priorities utilized by all healthcare testing entities within the Quad-County region.

We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.