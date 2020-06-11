No new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries reported | NevadaAppeal.com
No new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries reported

Carson City Health and Human Services

Carson City Health and Human Services reported no new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 244, with 178 recoveries and seven deaths, 59 cases remain active. 

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeathsHospitalized
Carson City115268454
Douglas County397320
Lyon County8926612
Storey County1010
TOTAL244591787

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789. 

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Carson City
