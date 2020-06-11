No new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries reported
Carson City Health and Human Services reported no new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.
This brings the total number of cases to 244, with 178 recoveries and seven deaths, 59 cases remain active.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Carson City
|115
|26
|84
|5
|4
|Douglas County
|39
|7
|32
|0
|Lyon County
|89
|26
|61
|2
|Storey County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|244
|59
|178
|7
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.
Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.
Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.