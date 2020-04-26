No new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries on April 26

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) is reporting no new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 82, with 31 recoveries and one death, 50 cases remain active.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 37 20 16 1 Douglas County 19 9 10 0 Lyon County 26 21 5 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 82 50 31 1

There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms

We need your help! With the support of the Nevada National Guard, The Quad-County Incident Management Team and Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is providing community-based COVID-19 testing for those who are not experiencing symptoms. Starting Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Quad-County residents who are not experiencing symptoms but would like to be tested for COVID-19 can call (775)782-9090 to schedule an appointment. The tests are free to Quad-County residents, no insurance information will be collected. Testing is by appointment only and will be available in all four counties; exact locations will be given to the individual when the appointment is scheduled. The test detects if the virus in a person’s system at the time of testing, it does not detect antibodies. To be tested, an individual must live in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, or Storey counties, have a scheduled appointment, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms. Conducting community-based testing on individuals without symptoms allows CCHHS to provide the needed data to decision makers.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.