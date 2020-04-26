No new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries on April 26
Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) is reporting no new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 82, with 31 recoveries and one death, 50 cases remain active.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|37
|20
|16
|1
|Douglas County
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Lyon County
|26
|21
|5
|0
|Storey County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|82
|50
|31
|1
There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms
We need your help! With the support of the Nevada National Guard, The Quad-County Incident Management Team and Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is providing community-based COVID-19 testing for those who are not experiencing symptoms. Starting Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Quad-County residents who are not experiencing symptoms but would like to be tested for COVID-19 can call (775)782-9090 to schedule an appointment. The tests are free to Quad-County residents, no insurance information will be collected. Testing is by appointment only and will be available in all four counties; exact locations will be given to the individual when the appointment is scheduled. The test detects if the virus in a person’s system at the time of testing, it does not detect antibodies. To be tested, an individual must live in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, or Storey counties, have a scheduled appointment, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms. Conducting community-based testing on individuals without symptoms allows CCHHS to provide the needed data to decision makers.
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.
Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.